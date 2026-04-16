Browns Named Team To Watch For Critical Draft Upgrade

An outside observer looking at the Cleveland Browns’ current roster may come to the conclusion that they are all set on the offensive line. In addition to a solid trio of newcomers who were acquired this offseason, they also have a former NFL All-Rookie selection who was their Week 1 starter last season about to return at left tackle.

However, those who are more familiar for they team know the Browns are right to be looking for something better at the position, likely in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Dawand Jones has been unable to stay on the field, and since his first year, he has struggled to perform at that level over his past two seasons.

That is why Pro Football Focus has named the Browns a team to watch for a critical draft upgrade, identifying offensive tackle as their biggest need.

“Offensive Tackle: Cleveland Browns,” Daire Carragher wrote. “A handful of teams are searching for a long-term answer at one of their tackle spots, but no team’s situation is quite as dire as Cleveland’s. Free agent acquisition Tytus Howard will stop the bleeding on one side of the line, but if the position goes unaddressed on draft day, the Browns will be relying on Dawand Jones — coming off his third consecutive season-ending leg injury — to start on the other side. Out of 102 offensive tackles to play 500 or more snaps over the last two years, Jones ranks 99th in PFF grade. The 24-year-old is yet to get a clean run at a full season, but his leash is shortening, and the Browns have plenty of tackles to choose from in the first round.”

The Browns entered this offseason about to lose all five of their most-used offensive line starters from last season as free agents. That group includes tackles Cam Robinson and Jack Conklin, guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio, and center Ethan Pocic.

To replace them, Cleveland traded for Howard and signed free agent guard Zion Johnson and center Elgton Jenkins. The Browns also re-signed Teven Jenkins, who could be used as a starter at guard.

That leaves left tackle somewhat unaccounted for, unless Jones can reverse the narrative of his career. He has progressively played fewer games in each of his three seasons, and made it through just three appearances in 2025 before suffering his latest serious leg injury.

For his part, Jones looks to be doing all he can to prepare for this season, with a noticeable loss from his previous playing weight of almost 375 pounds. Whether that results in a better performance on the field remains to be seen.

That is why the Browns have been linked to all of the top offensive line prospects in this year’s draft, a group that includes Francis Mauigoa, Spencer Fano, Monroe Freeling and Kadyn Proctor.

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