Insider Reveals Major Update About David Njoku’s Contract

The Cleveland Browns don’t have many reliable pass-catchers.

As such, they might not be in a position to part with those they have.

With that in mind, fans have grown anxious about the lack of updates regarding David Njoku’s contract extension.

Yet, insider Mary Kay Cabot believes it’s just a matter of time before they get a deal done.

“One they’re going to have to look at would be David Njoku. David is looking to rebound from a very uneven year last year. I did ask (general manager) Andrew Berry about extending David, and he basically said that is something that David wants and is something the Browns want, so I think we’ll see something happen there at some point, not necessarily in training camp or before the season, but I think it’s something that both sides want to do. You can watch for that over the coming months, I would think,” Cabot said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Njoku has become one of the strongest presences in the locker room as a leader on and off the field.

While he’s struggled with injuries and drops at times, he’s a force to be reckoned with as a blocker, not to mention a big-play threat down the middle of the field.

The Browns selected record-setting tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the 2025 NFL Draft, opening the door for speculation about Njoku’s future.

Even if Fannin gets a big role right out of the gate, Kevin Stefanski’s offense will most likely deploy multiple sets to help the running game, with both Fannin and Njoku on the field.

Njoku’s camp reportedly has been in touch with the Browns since the end of last season to talk about an extension.

Though the lack of updates might make some people think they’re not eager to strike a deal, it might just be due to both parties’ confidence in finding common ground.

