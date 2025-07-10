Underrated Browns Defender Quietly Matched Myles Garrett In Key Stat

The Cleveland Browns defense has found something special in the development of a third-year edge rusher who quietly made significant strides during the 2024 season.

Isaiah McGuire’s breakthrough campaign under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has positioned him as a key piece moving forward into 2025.

Cleveland.com’s Irie Harris highlighted McGuire’s impressive statistical production that went beyond basic numbers.

“McGuire proved to be a pivotal playmaker while producing 36 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and tying with Garrett on the team in forced fumbles (three). But what could separate from the pack is 19% edge run stop win rate. It’s an ESPN Stat in which a defender earns a win off beating their opponent, disrupting a play, or recording a tackle within 3 yards of the line of scrimmage. And McGuire was pretty solid with 54 wins,” Harris wrote.

Those numbers become even more remarkable when considering McGuire logged just three starts throughout the entire season.

His ability to generate consistent pressure and disrupt plays on limited snaps demonstrates both his natural talent and perfect fit within Schwartz’s aggressive defensive system.

The Browns now face significant changes along their defensive front. With Ogbo Okoronkwo released and Za’Darius Smith no longer on the roster, McGuire has a legitimate opportunity to secure a starting position opposite Myles Garrett.

The organization appears committed to building around younger talent with upside potential.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 268 pounds, the former Missouri Tiger brings an ideal combination of size, length, and relentless motor that translates well to Schwartz’s downhill approach.

His offseason dedication has also drawn praise from the coaching staff.

As training camp approaches, McGuire represents one of the most intriguing storylines for the Browns defense.

His ability to stop the run at an elite level provides a solid foundation, but developing consistent pass rush skills could transform him into Cleveland’s next defensive standout.

NEXT:

Insider Names Key Factor Browns Are Considering In QB Battle