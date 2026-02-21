Insider Reveals Major Update About Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

A heartbreaking reality may be setting in for the Cleveland Browns and one of their most dynamic defenders.

For months, fans have imagined a future linebacker duo featuring 2025 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger alongside 2023 Pro Bowler Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. On paper, it had the potential to be one of the fastest and most disruptive tandems in the league.

But according to a new report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that vision is not expected to become reality.

“Owusu-Koramoah, who suffered a serious neck injury in a violent collision with Ravens running back Derrick Henry on Oct 27, 2024, is doubtful at best to ever make it back to the playing field, a league source tells cleveland.com,” Cabot wrote.

The update casts a sobering shadow over what once looked like a promising comeback story.

The Browns announced in May that he would miss the entire 2025 season as he focused on recovery. At the time, Owusu Koramoah shared a heartfelt message with fans, thanking them for their patience and acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding his future.

He expressed gratitude to the organization and medical staff while emphasizing his commitment to healing, faith, and supporting his teammates from the sidelines.

Now, this latest report suggests that even a long-term return may be unlikely.

Owusu Koramoah was a second-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2021 and quickly became one of the most versatile defenders on the roster. His speed, range, and ability to cover in space made him a key piece of the Browns’ defense. In 2023, he earned Pro Bowl honors after putting together one of the best seasons of his career.

If this truly marks the end of his playing days, it would be a significant loss both on and off the field.

For now, the focus remains on his health and long term well being. Football may be uncertain, but the priority is clear. Owusu Koramoah’s future extends far beyond the game.

