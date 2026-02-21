Browns Facing Tough Decision On Key Defender

Now that the Cleveland Browns have a new defensive coordinator in place, they can start to figure out what Mike Rutenberg’s roster is going to look like. Though there are several mainstays who can help ease the transition, there’s also the potential of losing some key players this offseason.

One of them is linebacker Devin Bush, who is arguably coming off the best season of his NFL career. After re-signing with the Browns last offseason, he may be in line for a bigger contract than they can afford this time around.

So, the Browns are facing a big question about the defensive free agent, whose return could keep the entire starting unit from Jim Schwartz’s final season in place.

“Bush, though, is due for a raise after playing in 2024 and 2025 on a pair of one-year deals that amounted to $2.5 million in average annual salary. The 27-year-old set career-high marks in tackles (125), interceptions (3) and also added two sacks this past season. The Browns have greater needs on offense this offseason, but retaining Bush would ensure that the entirety of Cleveland’s starting defense remains intact in 2026,” Daniel Oyefusi wrote.

Bush joined the Browns as a free agent in 2024 after playing one season with the Seattle Seahawks. His first four years in the NFL were spent with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had made him the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He had a stellar first season, and he finished third in the voting for Defensive Rookie of the Year behind Joey Bosa and Maxx Crosby. However, he failed to reach that level of production again until last season with the Browns, when he had 63 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, eight passes defended, and two interception returns for touchdowns, including one of 97 yards.

He will turn 28 before next season starts, and he has already been linked to the Dallas Cowboys. On a list of the top 150 available free agents this offseason, Bush is ranked No. 27 by The Athletic. However, he is not among ESPN’s top 50.

Though he is the only defensive starter for Cleveland who could leave on his own, there is the possibility that Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward may be released to create salary cap room. Yet, it sounds like Ward would prefer to stay.

Losing two players of that quality could make Rutenberg’s job as a first-time coordinator a bit more difficult.

