Insider Reveals Nick Chubb’s Likely Status For Training Camp

On the day the Cleveland Browns returned to Berea for the start of OTAs, running back Nick Chubb sat upright at the team’s press conference and patiently answered variations of the same question.

Essentially, the gist of the question was when would the athlete return to the field in 2024.

With training camp just around the corner, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot has an answer as to what his likely status will be for the start of the preseason activities.

Cabot wrote in a recent Cleveland.com article that Chubb will be listed on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list next week.

By designating Chubb as such, the running back can work out with the team and continue his rehabilitation throughout the preseason.

What Chubb will not be able to do is participate in any team drills such as the offense and defense scrimmaging.

Should Chubb be ready to able to play in the season opener against Dallas on September 8, the running back will move to the active 53-man roster.

If Chubb cannot play against the Cowboys, Chubb would likely be transferred to the reserve/PUP list, and he would sit for the team’s first four games at a minimum.

Chubb has not released a public timetable for his return, and the team continues to take a wait-and-see approach to the running back’s recovery.

Recently, quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke about his backfield teammate at his annual 7-on-7 high school tournament, and he suggested that a Week 1 return has not been ruled out for the All-Pro running back.

