Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, July 19, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Denzel Ward Earns Impressive Rank On ESPN CB List

Denzel Ward Earns Impressive Rank On ESPN CB List

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans know that cornerback Denzel Ward is a special player.

The Browns took Ward with the No. 4 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, and the 5-foot-11 athlete has been a defensive stalwart in the unit’s backfield since.

Now, NFL coaches, executives, and scouts are showing the seventh-year player some love, too.

ESPN Cleveland shared on Twitter this week Ward’s ranking in an ESPN survey of NFL personnel, revealing that Ward earned an impressive No. 2 ranking in the outlet’s list of the top cornerbacks in the league.

Ward moved up in the rankings this year after the 27-year-old corner was ranked ninth at the beginning of the 2023 regular season.

NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler penned the article about the top-10 cornerbacks in the league, noting the jump was “long-overdue recognition.”

Fowler said that the addition of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in 2023 helped Ward and his defensive teammates break through this year after the unit finished first in the league with the fewest passing yards and overall yards allowed last season.

“Can create ball production in man or zone but can match up against just about any No. 1 receiver due to his size and speed,” an unidentified NFL scout said according to Fowler.

For his career, Ward has intercepted 15 passes and defended another 99 en route to three Pro Bowls since 2018.

Last season, Ward allowed only 31 receptions for 290 yards and zero touchdowns as quarterbacks primarily threw in the opposite direction of the cornerback.

Ward is the third defensive player to be recognized in ESPN’s list of top players at each position, joining linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and defensive end Myles Garrett.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Where Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's Contract Negotiations Stand
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Insider Reveals Where Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's Contract Negotiations Stand

15 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) sets up for the play during the NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals on December 15, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Wyatt Teller Compares Deshaun Watson To Super Bowl-Winning QB

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Believes 49ers Would Swap Brandon Aiyuk For Amari Cooper

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Outlines His Expectations For Deshaun Watson This Season

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

ESPN Ranks Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Among Top-10 Linebackers

17 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Top List Of NFL's Most Expensive Offenses In 2024

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Browns Insider Makes A Prediction About Amari Cooper's Contract Situation

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore

Analyst Questions Browns' Plan For Amari Cooper Contract Talks

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Analyst Questions Browns' Contract Extension For Dustin Hopkins

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Delivers Clear Message To Browns' Front Office

2 days ago

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Insider Believes Browns Will Inquire About Brandon Aiyuk

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Reveals Hold Up With Browns Offering Amari Cooper Extension

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Names 1 Browns Player To Watch During Training Camp

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Sends A Clear Message About Nick Chubb

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Ranks As Best Defender In Top 100 Athlete List

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

Baker Mayfield Makes Honest Admission About Last Year With Browns

3 days ago

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Earns Spot In Top 100 Ranking

3 days ago

Anthony Schwartz #10 of the Cleveland Browns attempts to catch a pass against Greg Stroman Jr. #39 and DeAndre Houston-Carson #36 of the Chicago Bears during the first half of a preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Own Longest Receiving Drought In NFL

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Pro Football Network Reveals Nick Chubb Rank For 2024 Season

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns fan reacts during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

FOX Sports Predictions Leave Browns Out Of Playoffs

3 days ago

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is held in the air after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Odds Released For Browns' Playoff, Super Bowl Chances

3 days ago

Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns after Hopkins' go ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Details Dustin Hopkins' Clutch Performances Last Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Insider Reveals His Expectations For Nick Chubb This Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Receives Interesting Coaching Rank From CBS Sports

4 days ago

Browns Nation