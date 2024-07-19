Denzel Ward Earns Impressive Rank On ESPN CB List

Cleveland Browns fans know that cornerback Denzel Ward is a special player.

The Browns took Ward with the No. 4 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, and the 5-foot-11 athlete has been a defensive stalwart in the unit’s backfield since.

Now, NFL coaches, executives, and scouts are showing the seventh-year player some love, too.

ESPN Cleveland shared on Twitter this week Ward’s ranking in an ESPN survey of NFL personnel, revealing that Ward earned an impressive No. 2 ranking in the outlet’s list of the top cornerbacks in the league.

Coaches, scouts and executives ranked Denzel Ward as the no. 2 cornerback in the NFL via ESPN 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mUpKfJGqnj — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 18, 2024

Ward moved up in the rankings this year after the 27-year-old corner was ranked ninth at the beginning of the 2023 regular season.

NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler penned the article about the top-10 cornerbacks in the league, noting the jump was “long-overdue recognition.”

Fowler said that the addition of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in 2023 helped Ward and his defensive teammates break through this year after the unit finished first in the league with the fewest passing yards and overall yards allowed last season.

“Can create ball production in man or zone but can match up against just about any No. 1 receiver due to his size and speed,” an unidentified NFL scout said according to Fowler.

For his career, Ward has intercepted 15 passes and defended another 99 en route to three Pro Bowls since 2018.

Last season, Ward allowed only 31 receptions for 290 yards and zero touchdowns as quarterbacks primarily threw in the opposite direction of the cornerback.

Ward is the third defensive player to be recognized in ESPN’s list of top players at each position, joining linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and defensive end Myles Garrett.

