Insider Reveals Update On Kevin Stefanski’s Job Security

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with questions surrounding head coach Kevin Stefanski’s job security.

The organization is still searching for a franchise quarterback, a position that has brought struggles to the team since it’s return in 1999.

This continued search appears to have given Stefanski some breathing room, according to a Browns insider.

Recent reports suggest the Browns are treating this as a developmental year rather than a make-or-break campaign for their coaching staff.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot had a straightforward response when asked if Stefanski was in any danger of losing his job during the season.

“I really don’t think so, and the reason I feel that way is because the Browns are in franchise–quarterback-finding mode. This season is all about figuring out what they have in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Then they can move forward into next year’s draft and decide whether they can get their hands on Arch Manning or one of the other excellent quarterbacks coming out. I just don’t think Jimmy Haslam is going to hold Kevin Stefanski’s or Andrew Berry’s feet to the fire this year,” Mary Kay Cabot said on 92.3 The Fan.

Stefanski’s Cleveland tenure has been a mixed bag. He has guided the Browns to two playoff appearances since 2020 and earned two Coach of the Year awards.

His overall record sits just below .500, though, and last season’s 3-14 collapse raised serious questions about his future.

The quarterback carousel has complicated matters for Stefanski. Without a clear franchise signal caller, the Browns have struggled to find consistency on offense.

That uncertainty has followed the coaching staff into this season. Owner Jimmy Haslam and general manager Andrew Berry appear willing to exercise patience.

The AFC North remains competitive, with the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals all expected to contend.

Early struggles could still create pressure for Stefanski. His future likely depends on showing meaningful progress with the young quarterbacks while keeping the team competitive.

Results matter, but player development may carry more weight in ownership’s evaluation this time around.

