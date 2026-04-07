Analyst Points To Potential Replacement For David Njoku

After satisfying their well-documented need for a wide receiver and an offensive lineman, the Cleveland Browns could look to fill another key offensive position during the 2026 NFL Draft. With tight end David Njoku leaving as a free agent, the Browns could look to replace him with an option to use in tandem with Harold Fannin Jr.

There are a number of potential pass-catching prospects who will likely be available in the third round or later, which is when the Browns were able to add Fannin last year. Adding a blocking tight end to that success would go a long way toward getting the offense going under new head coach Todd Monken.

Analyst Jeff Lloyd is connecting the Browns to an intriguing tight end prospect, Eli Raridon of Notre Dame.

“Browns TE Draft target … Eli Raridon, Notre Dame. Thank me later,” Lloyd posted on X.

#Browns TE Draft target… Eli Raridon Notre Dame. Thank me later — Jeff-LJ-Lloyd (@Jeff_LJ_Lloyd) April 7, 2026

Raridon is ranked as the No. 161 overall prospect by Pro Football Focus, which describes him as having “limited receiving upside.” However, at 6-foot-7, 252 pounds, his blocking skills are praised for teams that are looking to use two-tight end sets.

Eli Raridon (6’6 245) Notre Dame + 75% career contested catch rate

+ Really good athlete and posted a 9.81 relative athletic score

+ Ability to stretch the seam

+ Alignment versatility

+ 482 receiving yards in his one season as the #1 tight end option

+ 2.23 yards per route ran… pic.twitter.com/RfJ1atzuu0 — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) March 17, 2026

After having his college career delayed by two ACL injuries, he did show some receiving skills for Notre Dame last season with 32 catches for 482 yards in just 12 games, which is an impressive 15.1 yards per catch average. Monken and new offensive coordinator Travis Switzer would likely be able to find a way to use him after finding much success with the pairing of Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely over the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland did sign free agent Jack Stoll of the New Orleans Saints to solidify the blocking role alongside the pass-catching skills of Fannin, who led the team in every major receiving category as a rookie. However, Stoll is on just a one-year contract, so someone like Raridon could be a developmental project.

If the Browns are able to turn a late-round pick into a viable contributor moving forward, it would add to what is hopefully another very successful draft class.

NEXT:

Insider Issues A Challenge To Todd Monken This Season