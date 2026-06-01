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Browns Have Massive Haul Of Picks After Myles Garrett Trade

Jimmy Swartz
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Browns Have Massive Haul Of Picks After Myles Garrett Trade
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns just turned the Myles Garrett trade into one of the most powerful draft arsenals in the entire NFL, and the full picture of what Andrew Berry has assembled for 2027 is genuinely staggering.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi laid out the complete breakdown of Cleveland’s 2027 draft capital, and the number at the top of the list tells you everything you need to know about where this organization is heading.

“The Browns have 11 picks in the 2027 draft now: Own picks in rounds 1 through 5 and 7; first-round pick from Rams via Myles Garrett trade; fourth-round pick from Giants via 2026 draft day trade; fourth-round pick from Seahawks via 2026 draft day trade; fifth-round pick from Texans via 2025 draft day trade; seventh-round pick from Texans via Cam Robinson trade,” Oyefusi posted.

The significance of having two first-round picks in 2027 cannot be overstated when you consider the context surrounding that draft class. The 2027 NFL Draft is widely projected to be one of the most loaded quarterback classes in recent memory, which means Cleveland will enter that room with legitimate options to find their franchise signal caller through the draft rather than gambling on free agency or trading for a veteran. If neither Watson nor Sanders proves to be the long-term answer in 2026, Berry has positioned this franchise to address the most important position in football with premium selections.

The Browns’ own first-round pick in 2027 will be determined by how the 2026 season goes. If the team struggles, that pick could become one of the most valuable assets in the entire draft. The Rams first round pick depends on how far Garrett takes Los Angeles in 2026.

The Garrett trade hurts. It is supposed to hurt. But Andrew Berry turned Garrett into a franchise defining collection of assets that could shape the Browns for the next decade. The 2027 NFL Draft just became the most important date on this organization’s calendar, and they are going into it better positioned than almost anyone in the league.

The future is coming fast in Cleveland.

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Jimmy Swartz
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Jimmy Swartz
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Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

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