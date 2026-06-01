Top QB Prospect Already Being Connected To Browns After Myles Garrett Trade

The ink is barely dry on the Myles Garrett trade and the conversation has already shifted to what the Cleveland Browns are building toward in 2027. CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco wasted no time connecting the dots between Cleveland’s new stockpile of draft capital and the most coveted quarterback prospect in college football.

Prisco laid out his thinking for Browns fans who are still processing everything that has happened on Monday.

“If I were a Cleveland Browns fan, this is what I would do. I would start watching a lot of the University of Texas. Because they have a quarterback by the name of Manning down there. And their owner, Jimmy Haslam, is very tight with the Manning family. I think this move sets them up, if they have to next year to go get Arch Manning,” Prisco said.

.@PriscoCBS says Cleveland Browns fans should keep an eye on Texas QB Arch Manning after this trade. pic.twitter.com/AEOqjgUIet — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) June 1, 2026

Arch Manning enters the 2026 college football season as the most talked about quarterback prospect in the country and one of the most hyped signal callers to come through the college ranks in years. At Texas, he has been developing while the Longhorns organization has carefully managed his growth. His career numbers at Texas show 311 completions on 499 attempts for 4,132 yards, 35 touchdowns, and nine interceptions across three seasons, with his 2025 sophomore campaign representing a significant leap forward as he completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns in 13 games.

Jimmy Haslam’s relationship with the Manning family is well documented, and in the NFL, relationships matter enormously when it comes to a prospect’s comfort level with an organization. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning both had significant input into their draft situations, and there is every reason to believe Arch Manning will have similar feeling when his time comes. If Haslam has cultivated genuine goodwill with that family over the years, Cleveland has a meaningful advantage that precedes the draft process.

The Browns now hold two first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. Their own selection will be determined by how 2026 goes, and if the team struggles through a transition year without Garrett, that pick could land in prime Arch Manning territory. The Rams pick, coming from a team betting everything on winning now with Garrett, will also tell its own story depending on how far Los Angeles goes.

Browns fans should absolutely start watching Texas this fall. Arch Manning is worth watching for a lot of reasons, and now Cleveland has a legitimate path to making him their guy.

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Browns Have Massive Haul Of Picks After Myles Garrett Trade