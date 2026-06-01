Analyst Reveals What Browns Are Getting In Jared Verse

The Cleveland Browns just received Jared Verse as the centerpiece of the Myles Garrett trade, and while no player can truly replace what Garrett meant to this franchise, Lance Reisland joined 92.3 The Fan to give Browns fans an honest assessment of exactly what they are getting in the young edge rusher.

Reisland did not oversell it, and he did not undersell it either. He gave a fair take that every Browns fan should hear before forming an opinion on the deal.

“He’s a pressure guy. He plays with a great motor and he’s a really good player. That would be my other thing, not comparing him to Myles. He plays the run very well for a young guy. He doesn’t have many tools in his box just yet. He’s going to have to learn a couple more moves,” Reisland said.

"He's a pressure guy. He plays with a great motor and he's a really good player. That would be my other thing…not comparing him to Myles. He plays the run very well for a young guy. He doesn't have many tools in his box just yet. He's going to have to learn a couple more… pic.twitter.com/szQ3Ho71vW — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 1, 2026

Verse is a genuinely exciting piece to build around. The 25-year-old was selected by the Rams in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Florida State with the 19th overall pick and earned both AP and PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in his first season. He recorded 4.5 sacks and 66 combined tackles as a rookie before following it up with 7.5 sacks, 58 combined tackles, and three forced fumbles in 2025 while earning his second Pro Bowl selection. His career numbers across two seasons show 12.0 sacks and 124 combined tackles across 34 games.

At 6’4 and 265 pounds with a non-stop motor and genuine run-stopping ability, Verse brings a physical profile and a competitive mindset that fits exactly what Mike Rutenberg wants from his edge rushers.

He is not yet a finished product in terms of the variety of moves he can deploy to beat offensive tackles at the highest level. But he is young and already producing double digit sacks across two NFL seasons. The upside from here is significant, and having a defensive coordinator of Rutenberg’s caliber to develop him further only adds to the optimism.

Cleveland is not replacing Garrett. Nobody can do that. But in Verse, they have a young, ascending pass rusher with a legitimate ceiling and the work ethic to reach it. That is a very good place to start the next chapter.

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Browns Owners Release Statement After Myles Garrett Trade