Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, September 19, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals Why Baker Mayfield Failed In Cleveland

Insider Reveals Why Baker Mayfield Failed In Cleveland

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Reveals Why Baker Mayfield Failed In Cleveland
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been searching for a franchise quarterback for nearly the entirety of their franchise history, including in 2025, as 40-year-old Joe Flacco won a four-man QB competition this offseason and has four turnovers through two games.

It seemed like Cleveland finally had its guy when it selected Baker Mayfield out of Oklahoma with the first overall pick in the 2018 draft, but he was tossed aside after four years so the Browns could trade for Deshaun Watson, which has worked out as poorly as anybody could have ever imagined.

Mayfield is now leading a perennial contender with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Watson can’t stay on the field, and Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot recently provided some context on Baker’s time in Cleveland and why things didn’t work out during her recent appearance on The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima.

“I think he got off to a very, very tumultuous and toxic start here. So many things went downhill. Baker, himself, he was a little bit of a trainwreck when he was here. I think he needed to be humbled. He needed to change. His marriage was on the rocks. He had family issues with his father and his father’s company. He was not in a good place, and he readily admits he needed to have his career taken down to the studs so that he could build himself back up.”

It’s probably a bit harsh to paint Mayfield in this light as if he were Johnny Manziel, and it overshadows the fact that Mayfield set the rookie touchdown record with the Browns and led the team to a blowout playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at one point.

In his final season, he played through injury and didn’t look like himself, and Cleveland saw what it believed was the shiny new toy with Watson.

Mayfield may have needed to be humbled, but there were never issues with his work ethic, and he never had any sort of legal troubles.

This topic has come up quite a bit lately after Mayfield threw 41 TDs for the Bucs last year and has them at 2-0 after a pair of stellar late-game performances, and while some may try to paint him in a bad light, the Browns were the problem much more so than Baker was.

It has to hurt Browns fans to wonder what could have been, but everyone should be happy that Mayfield seems to have found his permanent home.

NEXT:  Former Browns QB Has Suffered Concerning Health Incident
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation