Insider Reveals Why Browns Aren’t Showing Interest In Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns were a playoff team with Joe Flacco at the helm.

Flacco got up from his couch and gave the team the best quarterback play that they had in years in 2023.

Granted, he didn’t look good in the playoff loss to the Houston Texans, but he still deserved a chance to run it back, even if it was as a backup.

The team didn’t make him an offer, and now that a year has gone by and they’re back in the market for a quarterback, they still have shown no signs of wanting him back.

According to Browns insider Terry Pluto, that’s because of his turnover issues:

“One of the reasons the Browns still don’t seem interested in Joe Flacco is the turnover issue. In the last two seasons (2023 with Browns, 2024 with Colts), Flacco has a 7-5 record as a starter. He’s thrown 25 TD passes, 15 interceptions and lost eight fumbles,” Pluto said.

Of course, no one can argue with those numbers, and it is a fact that Flacco has put the ball in harm’s way for most of his career.

Nevertheless, this doesn’t look good when you consider that they chose to replace him with Jameis Winston, who is infamous for his unprecedented ability to put the ball in the other team’s hands.

Flacco has earned a chance, even as a backup.

He’s better suited to run Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

Needless to say, he’s not going to be a long-term solution to the team’s never-ending woes at quarterback, but he would be a proven veteran at a reasonable price, not to mention the fact that he’s already mentored several young quarterbacks.

Time is running out, and the Browns are running out of options.

Will they give Flacco a call? Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like they will.

NEXT:

Ian Rapoport Reveals What He's Hearing About Browns, Aaron Rodgers