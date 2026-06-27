Analyst Believes Overlooked Browns Unit Has Received A Major Upgrade

The Cleveland Browns are in flux in almost every position group on the field as they prepare for training camp. They are holding an open quarterback competition, they have rebuilt their offensive line, they have upgraded their wide receivers, and they traded away their best defensive player.

With all of that headline-grabbing activity, it’s easy to ignore other areas of the team that are also experiencing a transition. Fortunately, they may be improving as well.

Analyst Lance Reisland believes an overlooked Browns unit has received a major upgrade, with the tight end group a bit different after veteran David Njoku moved on this offseason.

“The Browns now have a deep, versatile tight end room. Harold Fannin Jr. is the featured receiving threat. Joe Royer is a polished route runner with outstanding feel for spacing and leverage. Carsen Ryan provides H-back versatility and physicality,” Reisland posted.

3 – The Browns now have a deep, versatile tight end room. Harold Fannin Jr. is the featured receiving threat. Joe Royer is a polished route runner with outstanding feel for spacing and leverage. Carsen Ryan provides H-back versatility and physicality. #Browns — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) June 26, 2026

Coming off a strong rookie season when he led the team in receptions, yards and touchdown catches, Fannin could become the centerpiece of head coach Todd Monken’s new offense. A third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Fannin posted 72 catches for 731 yards and six TDs on 107 targets, drawing a strong endorsement from All-Pro tight end George Kittle.

Fannin did not participate in minicamps and OTAs this spring due to an undisclosed injury, but he is expected to return to practice at some point during training camp, which begins in late July. His presence could play a big role in the QB competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, especially after he had 42 targets, three TDs and his only 100-yard game during Sanders’ first five starts last year.

With Njoku leaving as a free agent, eventually signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Browns added Royer in the fifth round and Ryan in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Royer broke Travis Kelce’s single-season record for receptions by a tight end at the University of Cincinnati, and Ryan’s position coach at BYU, former NFL head coach Kevin Gilbride, has praised his NFL potential.

If the quarterback situation works itself out, the Browns could have a dynamic passing game with Fannin leading the tight ends, and rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston making an impact.

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Analyst Names 2 Browns Defenders Who Need To Step Up