Jim Schwartz Speaks For First Time Since Leaving Browns

Jim Schwartz has been quiet since parting ways with the Cleveland Browns following the coaching change this offseason. On Tuesday he broke that silence.

Schwartz sat down with the Ryan Ripken Show and spoke about being passed over for the head coaching job and the impossible position that decision put him in.

“We had a lot of success on defense and the Browns made a change at head coach and they passed over me with all the success that we had and the ability to develop players, our best players had their best years, all those different things. That’s the decision they made. They wanted to go with offensive guy, they chose Todd. I’m fine with that. They can make decisions that they want to make but they can’t expect me to stay on board for that,” Schwartz said.

Jim Schwartz on the Browns Head Coaching job: "They wanted to go with an offensive guy. They chose Todd. I'm fine with that. They can make decisions that they want to make but they can't expect me to stay on board for that… a forced marriage isn't going to work in the NFL…" pic.twitter.com/rrNFkidig8 — Ryan Ripken (@ryanripkenshow) June 2, 2026

His perspective is understandable on a human level. Getting passed over for a head coaching job when you ran one of the better defenses in football for three consecutive seasons stings, and nobody is going to pretend otherwise.

But there is another side to this conversation that deserves to be acknowledged. Schwartz had a contract obligation to the Cleveland Browns, and walking away from that obligation because he did not get a promotion is a decision that comes with real consequences for the organization he left behind. The Browns did not fire him. They hired a new head coach and asked him to continue doing the job he was already being paid handsomely to do. Whether that arrangement would have been uncomfortable is a separate question from whether he was obligated to honor his commitment.

It is also worth noting that Schwartz was not exactly walking out of Cleveland into a bidding war for his services as a head coach. His previous head coaching tenure with the Detroit Lions did not end well, and the NFL hiring cycle this offseason did not produce a flood of teams lining up to give him another shot at running a franchise.

None of that diminishes what he accomplished in Cleveland. Schwartz was genuinely the best coach the Browns have had since their return in 1999. The defense he built around Myles Garrett was legitimate, physical, and the kind of unit that gave this franchise an identity at a time when the offense was providing almost none. His players did have their best years under him.

It is genuinely too bad that things could not have worked out differently, because a version of this where Schwartz embraced the transition and helped Todd Monken build something special in Cleveland would have been a compelling story. Instead the Browns are now finding out what they have in Mike Rutenberg, who inherits a defense that just lost its greatest player and its most accomplished coach in the same offseason.

Schwartz set a high bar. Rutenberg knows it. Now he has to clear it.

NEXT:

Peter Schrager Reveals Why Browns Traded Myles Garrett