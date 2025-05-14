Insider Shuts Down Rumored Browns Trade

The Cleveland Browns quickly restructured their quarterback room after Deshaun Watson’s injury setback.

They secured veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett while drafting rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

This abundance of talent has fans questioning who will start and whether the team plans to keep all four quarterbacks on the active roster.

Trade speculation has emerged as teams seeking quarterback depth eye the Browns’ surplus.

However, Cleveland insider Mary Kay Cabot recently addressed the situation on the “Orange and Brown Talk,” podcast, clarifying where things truly stand.

“I don’t think the Browns are willing to part with any of these guys right now. I think they’re very excited about the quarterback room that they’ve put together. I think they want to throw those guys out there, see what they have, and let the best man win,” Cabot said.

The Cleveland Browns have deliberately assembled a quarterback room balancing experience and potential.

Flacco brings veteran leadership while Pickett offers young but established NFL experience.

Meanwhile, rookies Gabriel and Sanders provide intriguing developmental options for the future.

While roster decisions will eventually become necessary as the season approaches or the trade deadline nears, Cleveland appears content with their current situation.

The team seems committed to letting the quarterback competition unfold naturally during training camp and preseason.

Recent reports have connected the Browns to potential trade partners, most notably the New Orleans Saints.

With Derek Carr retiring, the Saints face an urgent quarterback need.

The connection between new Saints coach Kellen Moore and Pickett from their Philadelphia days has fueled this speculation.

Despite these rumors, all four quarterbacks remain with Cleveland, each still competing for roster spots and positioning on the depth chart.

