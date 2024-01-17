Insider Says 1 Browns Position Group Needs To Improve

The Cleveland Browns put plenty of emphasis on revamping their defense in the last offseason.

Now, after watching them dominate for most of the year, it seems like it’s time for the offense.

With that in mind, the team went through a bit of a shake-up on the offensive staff, but that might not be enough.

According to Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com, the team should look at their WR room, which is far from a surprise at this point.

Stump is interesting. WRs outside of Amari didn’t do much. That room needs to improve. — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) January 17, 2024

Amari Cooper was stellar when available and healthy, especially towards the end of the season.

Then again, he’s aging, and there’s only so much he can do on his own.

The Browns cannot use a first-round pick to solve their issues at the WR position this season, as they still owe their first-rounder to the Houston Texans from the Deshaun Watson trade.

Then again, there should be several players they could pursue with their second-round pick, including Denver Broncos star Jerry Jeudy.

Whatever the case, it seems like the Browns didn’t like what they saw on offense this season and believe the team is in need of some fresh ideas for Deshaun Watson’s return.

Cooper’s situation also is not in the clear in Berea, as the team will be under a tough situation next season, salary cap-wise.

He was a steal, and the team got him at a great value from the Dallas Cowboys, but perhaps they’ll decide to go in a different direction in the offseason and put that money to a different use.