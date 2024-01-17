Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Says 1 Browns Position Group Needs To Improve

Insider Says 1 Browns Position Group Needs To Improve

By

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns put plenty of emphasis on revamping their defense in the last offseason.

Now, after watching them dominate for most of the year, it seems like it’s time for the offense.

With that in mind, the team went through a bit of a shake-up on the offensive staff, but that might not be enough.

According to Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com, the team should look at their WR room, which is far from a surprise at this point.

Amari Cooper was stellar when available and healthy, especially towards the end of the season.

Then again, he’s aging, and there’s only so much he can do on his own.

The Browns cannot use a first-round pick to solve their issues at the WR position this season, as they still owe their first-rounder to the Houston Texans from the Deshaun Watson trade.

Then again, there should be several players they could pursue with their second-round pick, including Denver Broncos star Jerry Jeudy.

Whatever the case, it seems like the Browns didn’t like what they saw on offense this season and believe the team is in need of some fresh ideas for Deshaun Watson’s return.

Cooper’s situation also is not in the clear in Berea, as the team will be under a tough situation next season, salary cap-wise.

He was a steal, and the team got him at a great value from the Dallas Cowboys, but perhaps they’ll decide to go in a different direction in the offseason and put that money to a different use.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Defender Clarifies Unclear Tweet

58 mins ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 talks with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Alex Van Pelt Confirms His Status With The Browns

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Stats Show David Njoku's Notable Progression In The Last 3 Seasons

7 hours ago

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Fans React To Recent Browns' Coaching Changes

7 hours ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns watches during a 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Insider Reveals Internal Reactions To Browns' Offensive Staff Changes

8 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns receiver Corey Coleman

Former Browns 1st Rounder Is Joining New League

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Send Classy Message To Joe Flacco On Special Date

1 day ago

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce

Reporter Compares Jason Kelce To Browns Legend

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Radio Host Defends Andrew Berry's Gesture After Texans Game

1 day ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield's Win Over Eagles Has Notable Effect on Browns' Draft Pick

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Browns Defender Calls Out Fans Who 'Don’t Know Football'

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Blunt Admission About His Trade To Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns huddle

Radio Host Makes Big Projection For The Browns 2024 Offseason

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Says Joe Flacco Didn't Make 1 Change During Browns Run

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive players

Radio Host Says The Browns Had A Successful 2023 Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Browns GM Had Notable Gesture With Personnel After Texans Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Analyst Sends Thankful Message To Browns After Playoff Exit

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Makes Honest Admission About Losing To Texans

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Top Browns Defender Sends Message To Fans After Playoff Elimination

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Christian Harris #48 of the Houston Texans sacks Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Studs And Duds From Browns' Wild Card Loss To Texans

4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 06: Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans walks the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

DeMeco Ryans Highlights Joe Flacco's 'Elite' Traits

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Myles Garrett Posted Historic Numbers This Season

4 days ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Sends A Message Ahead Of Texans Game

4 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: DeSean Jackson attends Michael Rubin's MLBPA x Fanatics party at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

DeSean Jackson Reveals His Thoughts On Joe Flacco

4 days ago

Browns Defender Clarifies Unclear Tweet

No more pages to load