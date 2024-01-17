Browns Defender Clarifies Unclear Tweet

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo gave some Cleveland Browns fans a major scare.

Some thought he was ready to jump ship after just one year with the organization after a cryptic tweet posted early on Wednesday morning.

The universe got a funny way of showing what’s for/not for you — Ogbo Okoronkwo | Obeezy (@OgboOkoronkwo) January 17, 2024

It didn’t take long before the post went viral, so the LB-turned-DE had to clear the air.

Okoronkwo made it loud and clear that he’s happy in Berea, stating that he hopes to retire as a member of the Browns.

I guess that last tweet was misleading, god willing I retire a Brown! 😂 — Ogbo Okoronkwo | Obeezy (@OgboOkoronkwo) January 17, 2024

He was one of the biggest and most promising additions of the offseason after posting career-best numbers with the Houston Texans.

Okoronkwo had posted five sacks, 11 QB hits, two pass breakups, and nine tackles for loss in 17 games (8 starts), earning himself a three-year contract worth $19 million with Kevin Stefanski’s team.

His efforts were notorious, logging 4.5 sacks, one pass breakup, eight QB hits, and 12 tackles for loss for the Browns despite missing three games and not starting even once.

On top of that, he became a bit of a fan favorite after playing through a pectoral injury that was supposed so keep him on the shelf for the remainder of the season, missing just three games with the ailment.

He is still young and has proved to be a difference-maker on limited snaps.

He’s obviously not going to take over for Myles Garrett, but he could be in for a bigger role next season, as veteran pass rusher Za’Darius Smith seemed to lose a step this season, not to mention the fact that he’s 32 years old and set to become a free agent.