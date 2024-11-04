Insider Says Browns Could Make Surprising Trade

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t keep their foot on the gas on Sunday.

They couldn’t build on that emotional win over the Baltimore Ravens, and their chances of making the playoffs look all but over at the moment.

They could still finish the season strong, but standing on a 2-7 record, that doesn’t seem realistic at this point.

With that in mind, they’re now fully expected to be sellers before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports that the Browns could trade David Njoku.

“One name to keep an eye on, tight end David Njoku. He could be available,” Florio said.

2-7 Browns could be sellers at the deadline. pic.twitter.com/GXGUTcDgIE — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 4, 2024

Njoku was expected to be a strong contributor to the passing game.

He had a breakout year last season, but an injury early in the season and subpar quarterback play hasn’t allowed him to be at his best this season.

Now, he could be on the move.

Za’Darius Smith, on the other hand, has been a trade candidate since the start of the season, and he even openly admitted his desire to play for the Lions to face the Minnesota Vikings, his former team, twice a year.

With Aidan Hutchinson out for the long run, Dan Campbell’s team could be fairly aggressive in their pursuit of a proven pass rusher like Smith.

The season looks all but over, so they might as well get as many draft assets as they can for their veteran stars.

NEXT:

Analyst Suggests Browns Will Make Kevin Stefanski A Scapegoat For 2024 Failures