Analyst Suggests Browns Will Make Kevin Stefanski A Scapegoat For 2024 Failures

The Cleveland Browns showed signs of life in Week 8, snapping a five-game losing streak with veteran Jameis Winston quarterbacking the offense and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey calling the plays.

One week later, the Browns are back to square one as Winston threw three interceptions in a 27-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Typically in the NFL, the head coach of the organization assumes the responsibility for those losses, and the Browns could point to that dynamic this season despite head man Kevin Stefanski’s strong resume with the team.

That’s how analyst Ken Carman feels about the situation in Cleveland.

On “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima” today, the titular host suggested the Browns have set Stefanski up to be the scapegoat for this team’s failures in 2024.

“What two-time Coach of the Year gets power taken away from them?” Carman said about relinquishing play-calling to Dorsey, adding, “He just becomes a fall guy, a 2-7 fall guy for whatever is going.”

Questions have lingered about if Stefanski decided on his own to give up play-calling duties after the coach has made those offensive calls for the entire time he’s been the Cleveland head coach.

Before Cleveland hired Stefanski, the Browns had made the playoffs twice since the team’s rebirth in 1999.

Since being hired in 2020, he’s piloted the Browns to two playoff appearances and the team’s only win this century in the postseason through his first four years.

Cleveland will have a bye this weekend before returning to the field on November 17 to face the New Orleans Saints.

