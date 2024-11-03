Bruce Drennan Says 1 Browns Player Has Given Fans Hope

There wasn’t much to get excited about on Sundays just earlier this season for Cleveland Browns fans as we all watched this team limp to a 1-6 start thanks to an offense that didn’t crack 18 points a single time over the first seven games.

However, after last week’s huge upset win over the Baltimore Ravens, analyst Bruce Drennan believes one player has given fans hope.

In a recent episode of The Bruce Drennan Show, Drennan discussed the hope that new quarterback Jameis Winston has brought to the organization and wondered if he can take the team on a run, saying “It’s quite a hole that (Deshaun) Watson put us in…but at least it gives you fans hope and a pro product that you can cheer for.”

Can Jameis Winston take the Browns on a run? #DawgPound "It's quite a hole that Watson has put us in… But at least it gives you fans hope and a pro product that you can cheer for." -Bruce Drennan Full show in @BIGPLAY app: https://t.co/Ag5PaVP3qG pic.twitter.com/yDmEpiVE2M — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) November 3, 2024

Drennan pointed out how Joe Flacco came in to replace Watson last year after his injury and gave everyone hope by throwing the ball all over the field and eventually leading the team to the playoffs.

Winston threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns against the Ravens, numbers that Watson didn’t even sniff a single time during his first seven games.

Winston’s ability to get the ball out quickly and make plays deep down the field also helped the offensive line settle in for the first time, and Winston was sacked just twice after Watson was taken down a ghastly 33 times over his seven starts.

It’s too early to start making the Flacco comparisons or to start wondering if Winston can lead this team to the playoffs given what their record is, but he has absolutely restored some hope for this season and made Sundays worth watching again.

