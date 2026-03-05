Insider Shares Big Update About Browns’ QB Plans

Fans are still waiting to hear a real update from inside the Cleveland Browns about the choices they will make regarding their starting quarterback next season. The team could choose Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, or Dillon Gabriel. Of course, they could also elect to bring in a different QB, either through the draft or from another team.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot said the Browns walked away from the NFL Combine with the mindset of letting Sanders and Watson compete to see who will come out on top.

The team doesn’t have a lot of money to spend on a flashy new recruit, and they seem committed to working with the men they have now.

“I came away from Indy thinking that the Browns were pretty content and ready to go forward with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders and see what they could do in a competition. They don’t have a lot of money to spend on another quarterback, and there’s just not a lot of good quarterbacks, veteran or rookie, that they can have access to this season. I came away thinking that they probably were going to march forward with what they have in the room,” Cabot said.

Cabot stressed the point that a lot can change at any time, and just because the Browns were feeling one way this week doesn’t mean they won’t change their minds if the right opportunity appears. That means that every rumor about the team trying to get a different quarterback, whether it be Malik Willis, Kyler Murray, or someone else, shouldn’t be ignored.

The Browns clearly haven’t made up their mind, although they may be headed in a certain direction. Putting Sanders and Watson head-to-head in a competition could make both of them dig deep and reach new levels as they fight for their starting spot. That could be the sort of motivation that they need.

But NFL free agency and potential trades have a way of turning teams on their heads. The next few weeks could be pivotal, and the Browns could fall in love with the concept of an available and proven QB if one presents itself.

As always, Cabot’s statement reminds fans that they shouldn’t consider anything coming from this team to be definitive and final.

