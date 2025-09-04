Insider Shuts Down Big Concern About Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns have a veteran behind center.

However, as much as Joe Flacco has been there and done that, he’s also struggled with one issue for most of his career: His proneness to turning the ball over.

At least, that’s always been the narrative.

Nevertheless, if you look at the actual numbers, that’s not necessarily the case.

That’s why team insider Tony Grossi shut down those concerns.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi addressed that narrative:

“Everyone’s going to overreact to the interceptions, and the playoff games ended with back-to-back pick-sixes. I get that, but that has not been Flacco’s downfall in his whole career. It’s not like he’s Jameis Winston. His interception rate is actually very average—not terrible and not great. He’s better at avoiding sacks than he is avoiding interceptions, but he’s going to take his chances,” Grossi said.

.@TonyGrossi isn't that concerned about Joe Flacco turning the ball over this season. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/xCmgC6neAz — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 4, 2025

That sounds fair, and even if Flacco is going to put the ball in harm’s way sometimes, his risks will also lead to big plays at times.

He’s a gunslinger, and he’s not going to hesitate to take deep shots down the field when he sees an opening.

Flacco didn’t look sharp in his final game with the Browns in 2023, but it’s not like he was the only one to blame for that debacle.

The Houston Texans showed up ready to play, and they dominated the Browns in all aspects of the game.

If anything, Flacco kept taking shots in a desperate attempt to get the team back in the game.

The Browns needed to go with a veteran to help them through their brutal start to the season.

The first six weeks are going to be incredibly tough.

Then, if things don’t work out, they could and should consider replacing him with one of the rookies.

For the time being, he’s the best – and maybe even the only – option they have.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Update About Quinshon Judkins