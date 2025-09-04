Insider Reveals Update About Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns are still waiting for the NFL to conclude its investigation into Quinshon Judkins.

The second-round pick has yet to sign his rookie deal.

According to team insider Mary Kay Cabot, all parties have been quite tight-lipped about the situation.

There were expectations about some sort of development taking place this week, but so far, there is no agreement.

“I did sort of get the sense that there was some hope that there would be movement some time this week, with the season starting. I don’t know what the hold up is. I think that there are a lot of moving parts that play here when you talk about the team, the agent, the player, the league, the NFLPA. There are a lot of things going on behind the scenes that we don’t really know about, and sometimes, these things take time. The NFL has still been investigating and is still determining if he should be suspended or disciplined,” Cabot said.

📞"There was hope there would be some movement this week… The NFL has still been investigating and is still determining if he should be suspended or disciplined."@MaryKayCabot on @KenCarmanShow with an update on Quinshon Judkins.🏈 🔊: https://t.co/jgIr3bYQE5 pic.twitter.com/OqnaWA3WwF — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 4, 2025

Avoiding a suspension and having to pay a fine would obviously be the best-case scenario for Judkins and the Browns.

The Browns drafted Judkins to be Nick Chubb’s replacement.

The Ohio State product was one of the first running backs off the board this year, and he was expected to lead the way out of the backfield for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

Even if he were to sign his rookie deal tomorrow, it’s hard to believe the Browns would play him – or at least give him a big role – in Sunday’s season opener, as he may need some time to get a hold of the offense.

Then again, given his skills and the team’s big need for help at the position, it shouldn’t be long before he’s out there.

In the meantime, Jerome Ford and fellow rookie Dylan Sampson will most likely handle the bulk of the touches.

