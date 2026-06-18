Insider Shuts Down Minicamp Concerns About 3 Key Browns Players

Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns have a history of injuries holding them back. The new season hasn’t even started, and fans are already worried about certain players and their physical states.

Speaking on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, Mary Kay Cabot shed light on three Browns players: Harold Fannin Jr., Grant Delpit, and Denzel Ward. They may not have had a lot of time on the field during camp, but they are still positioned to play in 2026.

Cabot’s statements will soothe anyone nervous about whether these three will get on the field in the new year.

“Harold Fannin is coming off of an injury. Nobody’s being specific about that right now because Todd Monken, probably something that he also learned from John Harbaugh, he doesn’t want to let on too much about injuries,” Cabot explained. “For anybody that still thinks that this was a contract hold-in, it’s not a contract issue for Grant, not a contract issue for Denzel. Grant showed up for voluntary OTAs even though he has some kind of a tweak of some sort, a minor tweak.”

There has been speculation that contract issues were the cause of Delpit and Ward sitting on the sidelines, but that isn’t the case.

Cabot made sure to address that part of the speculation because certain Browns fans have been concerned by the recent Myles Garrett trade. Cleveland repeatedly said that he wasn’t going anywhere, then he suddenly was. There is a concern that perhaps that could happen with Delpit or Ward, but Cabot says not to worry.

In reality, the Browns are in a good position right now when it comes to their injuries. Of course, the new season is still months away, and that’s when the health of the players counts the most.

Right now, there is reason to be optimistic, but Browns fans know that it can all change in an instant.

NEXT:

Former Browns Player Loves How Deshaun Watson Is Handling Offseason