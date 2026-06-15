2 Key Veterans Could Be Traded If Browns Start Slow In 2026

The Cleveland Browns telegraphed their thinking on the timeline for their success when they traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this month. They insisted on getting younger edge rusher Jared Verse as part of the return, to go along with three draft picks spread out over the next three years.

So, it should come as no surprise that other veterans are now being brought up as potential trade candidates as well. Not only will it allow the Browns to keep getting younger, but it could result in salary cap flexibility when it comes time to pay that young talent going forward.

With that in mind, two key veterans could be traded if the Browns start slow in 2026, with analyst Max Loeb identifying defensive backs Grant Delpit and Denzel Ward as possible departures.

“If it gets to a point where the Browns start 1-5, 1-6, and there is no contract done this offseason, which I think there will be, then I think (trading Grant Delpit) has to become a conversation. Honestly, with Denzel Ward too. I know Denzel Ward doesn’t want to be traded. The Browns have no plans of trading him. The Browns had no plans of trading Myles Garrett, right?” Loeb said.

IF the Browns start slow, could they trade Grant Delpit? #DawgPound@loebsleads wouldn't be shocked if a new contract isn't inked this offseason. pic.twitter.com/40sStvfBIX — Honor The Land (@honortheland) June 15, 2026

Delpit can become a free agent after this season, and as a soon-to-be 28-year-old safety, he would have some value if he were to hit the open market. The Browns can offer him an extension at any time, but they could also monitor his trade value leading up to the deadline, when they could seek to get what they can for him as another team’s rental, a path general manager Andrew Berry has taken in the past.

The Browns also have Delpit’s potential replacement on hand after trading up to select Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. So, all of those factors leave Delpit’s future with the Browns in flux.

Meanwhile, Ward has another year remaining on his deal after restructuring it this offseason. The 29-year-old cornerback has posted three straight Pro Bowl seasons and is a valuable veteran presence who is loyal to the organization.

However, Ward’s value may never be higher than it will be at the deadline. He plays a prime position and will remain under contract heading into 2027, which could draw a notable return from a contender in a trade.

While it would certainly be a blow to the Cleveland defense this season to lose either or both of them, it could also set up the Browns better for the future.

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