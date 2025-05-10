Insider Warns Browns Fans About Offseason Hype

The Cleveland Browns fanbase has had to endure some rough lows the past few years, including the 2024 NFL season where the team finished with a 3-14 record and last in the AFC North.

The Browns seem like a team that’s at least a few years away from truly competing in the conference, but they did manage to pick up what seem to be building blocks for the future during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sensing the need to add more talent across the board, Cleveland traded down from No. 2 to No. 5 to add more draft capital, and they did well with their haul.

Mason Graham is the crown jewel of their draft class, but players like Quinshon Judkins and even Shedeur Sanders could end up playing larger roles during the 2025 NFL season.

Training camp and preseason games are still a couple of months away, but it hasn’t stopped Cleveland fans from dreaming about what some of these rookies could look like in their first game action.

However, insiders like Dan Labbe cautioned against offseason hype and used Dorian Thompson-Robinson as an example via The Orange and Brown Talk podcast.

“Just remember how good Dorian Thompson-Robinson was in the preseason,” Labbe said.

As Labbe pointed out, Thompson-Robinson had the makings of a star for the Browns during their preseason games in 2023 and 2024, but quickly flamed out once he got regular-season reps.

It goes to show how different a preseason game is from the real thing, so fans shouldn’t get too high or too low when the rookies make their on-field debuts later this year.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Reveals Why He Chose To Wear No. 12