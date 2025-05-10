Browns Nation

Sunday, May 11, 2025
Shedeur Sanders Reveals Why He Chose To Wear No. 12

Matthew Peralta
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were the team most likely to select Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while they did end up being the team to select him it came much later than almost everyone expected.

Sanders slid down the draft boards until Day 3 when the Browns decided to take him with the No. 144 overall pick.

Sanders was considered a borderline first-round talent, but apparently fell in the draft due to poor interviews and concerns over his maturity and overconfidence.

Still, Cleveland did well to take Sanders when they did, as he had the most upside of any player left in the draft.

As Sanders begins his NFL journey, he recently picked No. 12 to wear on his jersey.

When asked why he picked No. 12 instead of No. 2, Sanders had a couple of funny responses via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland.

It was the best available number for me.”

When asked if he’d try to buy No. 2 he laughed and said: “I’m not trying to buy anything. My signing bonus ain’t that high.”

Sanders became well-known as a prospect in college, donning the No. 2 both at Jackson State and Colorado, so at least No. 12 isn’t too far off from his preferred number.

It’s also a subtle nod to his dad, Deion Sanders, who famously wore No. 21 during his NFL playing days.

Aside from the new jersey number, though, Shedeur will be tasked with trying to win the backup quarterback job during the offseason and training camp.

Browns Nation