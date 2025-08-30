Isaiah Bond Has Decided On His Jersey Number With Browns

Former Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft due to off-field issues, but once he was in the clear, he quickly signed with the Cleveland Browns on an unprecedented deal for an undrafted free agent that guarantees him $3 million over three years.

Now that he is officially a member of the team and on the 53-man roster, it’s time for him to continue getting more comfortable, and that starts with choosing a jersey number.

Now that veteran Diontae Johnson has been cut, his number is available for Bond to take, and he has officially decided he will wear the No. 16.

Cleveland Browns WR Isaiah Bond (@isaiahbond_) is wearing number 16. Last assigned to Diontae Johnson. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/qBhWzMl1uZ — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) August 30, 2025

Bond is the No. 4 receiver on the depth chart to open the season behind Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Jamari Thrash, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see him climb that list over the course of the season.

As evidenced by the 4.39 40-yard dash he ran at the NFL Combine, he has the kind of explosiveness to open up this offense in a way nobody else on the roster is capable of.

Cleveland has needed that element for a few years, and it will be interesting to see what kind of role Kevin Stefanski has for him out of the gate.

Bond had 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns at Texas last year and added 98 rushing yards and another touchdown on just four carries.

With Joe Flacco’s big arm, there is a need for someone to stretch the field vertically to help open up this offense, and nobody has the ability to do that on this depth chart quite like Bond.

