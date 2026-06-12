Analyst Pushes Back On Negative Narrative Around Browns QBs

Based on the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback issues of the past several years, it’s sometimes easy to dismiss any observations about the current state of the position. The Browns have been through so many ups and downs that it’s hard to believe in opinions one way or the other.

Coming out of the final minicamp of an encouraging preseason, there are conflicting reports on how quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders have been performing during their QB competition. There’s also a lot being read into the fact that head coach Todd Monken has moved away from his stated desire to name the starter before training camp and is instead leaving the job open until the team reconvenes in July.

With that in mind, analyst Lance Reisland is pushing back on the negative narrative around the Browns’ QBs, saying that they have looked better than people are giving them credit for.

“The narrative that they’ve played terrible. I just don’t agree with. I think there’s been some real improvement with footwork, processing, getting to the second and third progressions, the poise, and calling these plays. You can see there’s a lot on their plate with changing protections and getting into good plays. That’s the idea of not being in a system offense. When people say when you have two [quarterbacks], you have none, I don’t really believe in that unless those two are really playing poorly, and I don’t think these two are. I think there’s been some inaccuracy with what everybody sees. I think they’ve done an excellent job. From what I saw in camp over the last three, four years, I’m very happy with what I saw on those guys through the entire summer, especially these last three days,” Reisland said.

"The narrative that they've played terrible, I just don't agree with… You can see there's a lot on their plate with changing protections and getting into good plays. I think they've done an excellent job." 📞@LanceReisland says Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders have shown… pic.twitter.com/e6KWRb3qqo — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 12, 2026

Reisland acknowledged the passing accuracy issues that have been mentioned, primarily for Watson, who has also had to deal with negative fan reaction. But Resiland also correctly pointed out that the entirely revamped offense is going through an adjustment period with new players at multiple positions.

That includes rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, who are among the biggest winners of the Browns’ offseason. They and the quarterbacks have understandably not yet developed the necessary chemistry that would make some of these errant throws second nature.

In addition, Watson hadn’t taken part in practices of this level since suffering his Achilles injury in October 2024. The 30-year-old also hasn’t played in a game since then.

Meanwhile, Sanders has just seven starts under his belt as a fifth-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, so the 24-year-old is still learning on the job. Add to that the fact that everyone is adapting to Monken’s new playbook, so it makes sense that the practices may not be as sharp as everyone would like.

However, Reisland said he does see improvement at the quarterback position in several areas, which should strike a more optimistic note among fans and analysts as the season gets closer.

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What Observers Are Saying About Todd Monken Has Browns Fans Excited