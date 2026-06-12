Analyst Names Browns Rookie That Is Turning Heads

The Cleveland Browns are hopeful that their 2026 NFL Draft class is even better than the excellent group they added in 2025. With 10 selections arriving this year, it might be hard to single out one who has looked the best in the preseason practices to date.

During an encouraging run of minicamps and organized team activities (OTAs), several of those young players have stood out at various times. While some are still finding their footing as professionals, others have been impressive and productive from Day One.

With the team coming out of its final minicamp, analyst Lance Reisland has named the Browns’ rookie who is turning heads, praising wide receiver Denzel Boston.

“I have been incredibly impressed with Denzel Boston. Not only on vertical balls. I’m talking on slants and curls and digs. He presents such a great target and he has such a large catch radius,” Reisland said.

"I've been incredibly impressed with Denzel Boston… They have 3 or 4 guys now that gives their true number 1 on offense, Harold Fannin, it forces defenses to be balanced. I think things trend upward and it gives these QBs a chance to be successful." 📞@LanceReisland on the… pic.twitter.com/NqXaNVLQTD — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 12, 2026

Boston was a projected first-round pick who fell into the second round, where the Browns selected him at No. 39 overall. He has said that the slight would provide him with motivation, and it looks like he has put that to good use.

At 6-foot-3, 212 pounds, Boston is the big wide receiver that Cleveland was lacking. He is known for his exceptional hands, and he was expected to provide a downfield threat, as well as a red-zone and third-down target.

But according to Reisland, Boston has proven that there’s even more to his game. With KC Concepcion adding a new dimension as an elusive inside receiver, and second-year player Isaiah Bond showing improvement, the Browns now have a varied group of pass catchers that can complement tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who is likely to be the centerpiece of the offense.

“They have three or four guys now that gives their true No. 1 on offense, Harold Fannin, it’s gonna force these defenses to be balanced. I think things trend upward and I think it gives these QBs a chance to be successful,” Reisland said.

The three young wideouts have been named as the Browns’ biggest winners of this offseason, but if they continue to play at the level they have displayed in practices, that could also apply to quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Despite a negative narrative surrounding them, they have both shown enough to keep their competition for the starting job open until training camp begins in July.

It will be interesting to see how Boston performs there, but he is off to a very good start to his NFL career based on what he’s shown so far.

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Analyst Pushes Back On Negative Narrative Around Browns QBs