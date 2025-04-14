Browns Nation

Monday, April 14, 2025
Jack Conklin Is Among League’s Best In Impressive Stat

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made a big decision with Jack Conklin this offseason.

They decided to keep him around for a little longer despite all the speculation about his future, and he also helped them out by restructuring his contract.

Conklin, like the rest of the Browns’ offensive line, isn’t coming off a good season.

Even so, as shown by “The 33rd Team” on X, he’s one of the league leaders in terms of pressures allowed per game.

He allows just 0.81 pressures per game, which is the fifth-best figure among offensive tackles in the entire league, with at least 75 starts.

He trails only the likes of Lane Johnson, Trent Williams, Jake Matthews, and Laremy Tunsil in that regard.

Some thought that the Browns would move on from Conklin entering the offseason.

Now, with his new contract, he will stay with the team through 2026 instead of 2027, as they took one year off his deal.

He will make $10 million next season instead of the $14 million he was initially going to make, and he can make an additional $2 million with incentives.

He signed a three-year deal worth $42 million in 2020, and he then signed a four-year contract extension for $60 million in 2022.

He’s been a good player when available, but given his history of injuries, it’s easy to understand why some fans wanted the team to part ways with him.

Hopefully, he will be able to stay on the field next season, as he will be crucial to helping this team and that unit bounce back from a very disappointing campaign.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation