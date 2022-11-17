Browns Nation

Jacoby Brissett Comments On Playing In Buffalo Snow

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are headed to upstate New York to play the Buffalo Bills this weekend, and a huge snowstorm is being forecast for the area on game day.

Over two feet of snow is expected, as well as moderate winds that could result in a substantial wind chill factor, especially for November.

This seems like a daunting obstacle for the 3-6 Browns, and when their starting quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, was asked about it, it sounded like he didn’t even want to think about it.

Brissett grew up in Palm Beach County in South Florida, not exactly an area known for white winters.

In fact, temperatures there are expected to be around 80 degrees on Sunday along with quite a bit of rain and thunderstorms, quite a contrast from what is expected up north where the Browns will attempt to topple Josh Allen and company.

 

The Browns Need Wins In The Worst Way, No Matter The Weather

After winning two of its first three games, Cleveland has lost five of its last six, and its biggest culprit has been defense, particularly its rushing defense.

Last week, it allowed the Miami Dolphins, a very weak running team, to gain 195 yards and score two touchdowns on the ground in a 39-17 thrashing.

If there’s any bit of a silver lining for Brissett’s crew, the Bills have cooled off after a hot start in which they won six of their first seven contests.

They’ve lost their last two games to the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings by three points apiece, and in both games they allowed over 145 rushing yards.

Perhaps if running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have a big afternoon, the Browns could have a chance.

