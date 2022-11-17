NFL Fans React To Deshaun Watson’s New Home

Browns Nation

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn’t suited up for a single game with his new team yet, but it hasn’t prevented him from establishing some roots in Northeast Ohio.

He is starting to live large in The Land, as he recently purchased an ostentatious new house at a good price.

Right after the Browns traded for Watson several months ago, they gave him a five-year, $230 million contract extension, and he is clearly taking advantage of it.

Some NFL fans who haven’t forgiven Watson for his sexual misconduct allegations made jokes at his expense on Twitter.

 

Like It Or Not, Watson Is Starting To Move Forward

Although the earliest Watson will be eligible to take the field for Cleveland will be on Dec. 4, ironically against his old team, the Houston Texans, he has been cleared to start practicing with his new teammates.

It couldn’t come a moment too soon for the Browns, who are 3-6 and slipping out of the AFC playoff picture.

After a promising 2-1 start, they have lost five of their last six games, and their defense has struggled mightily, despite the presence of some of the NFL’s better performers on that side of the football.

Jacoby Brissett, the Browns’ interim starting quarterback, has been performing adequately, but he simply isn’t the playmaker they need to stack wins together and claim a postseason spot.

On the other hand, their skill players have been doing well.

New top wide receiver Amari Cooper has 585 yards and five touchdowns, while Donovan Peoples-Jones may be developing into a potent WR2 with 516 yards and 14.7 yards per catch through nine games.

Surely, Watson could help elevate both of them to an even higher level.

  1. JSixis says

    Never forget Watson led the Texans to 12-4, 11-5 seasons before he lead the league in passing with a 4-12 season. He should fit right in with the Browns history of this century.
    So glad they dumped those QB’s we had last year. I had forgotten how wonderful 4 game losing streaks are.

