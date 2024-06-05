Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, June 5, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jacques Cesaire Has Honest Admission About Working With Jim Schwartz

Jacques Cesaire Has Honest Admission About Working With Jim Schwartz

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire has spent nearly a decade coaching the defensive line at the college and professional ranks.

Yet Cesaire was quick to point to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz as a strong mentor for his future growth and development.

In a video shared to Twitter by analyst Lance Reisland, Cesaire discussed what it was like working with Schwartz.

“Just the opportunity to work with a guy that understands the front, understands attacking, understands pressuring, that just knows how to call it on gameday, you have to be excited about that,” Cesaire said of Schwartz.

Cesaire praised Schwartz for his ability to get the most out of players, noting Schwartz won a Super Bowl at a previous stop as well as helped produce individual performances that led to those athletes signing nine-figure contracts.

The defensive line coach also was excited about the athletes he’ll guide this season, naming multiple linemen in his remarks.

“It’s kind of like a dream come true,” Cesaire explained about coaching the Browns defensive linemen.

Before coming to Cleveland, Cesaire spent two seasons with the Houston Texans coaching linemen for the AFC South franchise.

In 2020, the Buffalo Bills hired Cesaire after a successful stint coaching in college to become an assistant defensive line coach, a position he kept until transitioning to Houston.

Cesaire spent nearly a decade in the NFL, becoming a team leader for the San Diego Chargers after being an undrafted free agent.

As a professional athlete, Cesaire played in 125 games, recording 220 total tackles and 12.5 sacks.

NEXT:  Nick Chubb Sends Strong Message About His Return
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

Nick Chubb Sends Strong Message About His Return

37 mins ago

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Brady Breeze #35 of the Detroit Lions looks on prior to a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Fill 90-Man Roster With Veteran Safety

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns Announce Extensions For Kevin Stefanski And Andrew Berry

6 hours ago

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo's 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Nyheim Hines Reveals When He Will Return To Field

2 weeks ago

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 10: Jimmy Graham #80 of the New Orleans Saints reacts during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on December 10, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Top 3 TE Free Agents Browns Should Target

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Analyst Shares Intriguing Stat About Browns' Roster

23 hours ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 10: Lucas Havrisik #8 of the Los Angeles Rams kicks a field goal during the first quarter in the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Waive Kicker Before Mandatory Minicamp

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Analyst Offers Strong Take On 1 Browns Player's Salary

1 day ago

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 27: Tight end Dennis Pitta #88 of the Baltimore Ravens miss a pass against middle linebacker D'Qwell Jackson #52 of the Cleveland Browns during the NFL Game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 27, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Announce D'Qwell Jackson's New Role

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends Strong Message About Play Caller Speculation

1 day ago

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Insider Discloses Reason Behind Extension Delay For Kevin Stefanski And Andrew Berry

1 day ago

BEREA, OHIO - JULY 28: Footballs lay on the field during the first day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Share Video Of Deshaun Watson And Nick Chubb Together

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Elijah Moore #8 celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Unveils Future Plans For Elijah Moore

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio

Joel Bitonio Reveals His Thoughts On New OL Coach

2 days ago

Justin Hardee #34 of the New York Jets congratulates Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the game at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Justin Hardee Makes Bold Statement About 2024 Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Earns High PFF Positional Ranking

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Has Harsh Criticism Of Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Analyst Identifies 3 Browns Vets Who Need A Strong Training Camp

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns and Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after Ward's fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Bleacher Report Ranks Browns CB Duo Among NFL Elite

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

PFF Reveals Myles Garrett's Rank For Top-10 Edge Defenders

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Identifies Biggest Remaining Question From OTAs

5 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Praises 1 Move Browns GM Andrew Berry Made This Offseason

5 days ago

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a defensive play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

PFF Ranks Browns Roster Among AFC's Top 10

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns equipment manager carries Cleveland Browns helmets following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 8, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Receive Intriguing ESPN Power Rank

5 days ago

Browns Nation