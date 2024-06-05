Jacques Cesaire Has Honest Admission About Working With Jim Schwartz

Cleveland Browns defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire has spent nearly a decade coaching the defensive line at the college and professional ranks.

Yet Cesaire was quick to point to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz as a strong mentor for his future growth and development.

In a video shared to Twitter by analyst Lance Reisland, Cesaire discussed what it was like working with Schwartz.

“Just the opportunity to work with a guy that understands the front, understands attacking, understands pressuring, that just knows how to call it on gameday, you have to be excited about that,” Cesaire said of Schwartz.

New defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire talks about working with Jim Schwartz.

Cesaire praised Schwartz for his ability to get the most out of players, noting Schwartz won a Super Bowl at a previous stop as well as helped produce individual performances that led to those athletes signing nine-figure contracts.

The defensive line coach also was excited about the athletes he’ll guide this season, naming multiple linemen in his remarks.

“It’s kind of like a dream come true,” Cesaire explained about coaching the Browns defensive linemen.

Before coming to Cleveland, Cesaire spent two seasons with the Houston Texans coaching linemen for the AFC South franchise.

In 2020, the Buffalo Bills hired Cesaire after a successful stint coaching in college to become an assistant defensive line coach, a position he kept until transitioning to Houston.

Cesaire spent nearly a decade in the NFL, becoming a team leader for the San Diego Chargers after being an undrafted free agent.

As a professional athlete, Cesaire played in 125 games, recording 220 total tackles and 12.5 sacks.

