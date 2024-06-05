Nick Chubb Sends Strong Message About His Return

Nine months after suffering a season-ending knee injury, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is back at the team’s facility, rehabbing the second serious left knee injury of his career.

On Wednesday, Chubb broke his nearly nine-month silence to address his rehab.

In his first comments to the media since suffering the injury last season, Chubb sent a strong message to doubters about his future with the Browns.

“It’s not the first time someone has counted me out, so I’ve been here before,” Chubb said, discussing what motivates him during his recovery process.

Nearly a decade earlier, Chubb suffered his first ACL tear in the same knee while at Georgia.

At Georgia, Chubb suffered his knee injury during his sophomore year midway through the season.

In 2016, Chubb returned to log his highest rushing attempt total in a single season as a junior, finishing the year with 1,130 rushing yards in 13 games.

During his senior season the following year, Chubb helped his team reach the national championship game with over 1,380 yards from scrimmage.

He added that the experience from college dealing with a knee injury has helped him attack the recovery process this time, too.

Chubb said no timeline for his return was available, only that he is taking the recovery on a day-to-day process to continue progressing toward a return in the 2024 regular season.

The running back also added he liked where he was in the recovery process, noting he still had significant steps toward an on-field return.

