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Jared Verse Already Fitting Right In With Browns Teammates

Jimmy Swartz
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Jared Verse Already Fitting Right In With Browns Teammates
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns closed out mandatory minicamp on Thursday with the quarterback competition still generating headlines and plenty of roster questions still to be answered before training camp opens, but the image that captured the entire spirit of this offseason program had nothing to do with touchdowns or completion percentages. It had everything to do with who Jared Verse is as a person and what he is already bringing to this locker room beyond his pass rush ability.

Mary Kay Cabot caught the moment on video.

“Vibes are high on the last day of Browns minicamp. Jared Verse dancing with Alex Wright during a break. He’s fitting right in,” Cabot posted.

Verse has been a Cleveland Brown for less than two weeks and he is already dancing on the practice field with his teammates during breaks on the final day of mandatory minicamp. The comfort level, the personality, and the genuine joy he is bringing to this building are showing up in ways that go well beyond what any scouting report could measure.

Verse has walked into this building and immediately made it a better, more energetic, more connected place. That is the intangible quality that changes the culture of a locker room and filters through an entire roster in ways that never show up in the official stats.

The contrast with the dynamic that existed under Myles Garrett could not be more visible. Garrett was a dominant individual performer who kept largely to himself and never fully embraced the role of locker room cornerstone that a player of his stature typically grows into. Verse is doing the opposite from day one, injecting personality, energy, and genuine connection into a building that appears to be feeding off of what he is bringing.

This is what a culture shift looks like in real time, and the Browns are experiencing one right now.

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Jimmy Swartz
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Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

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