Jerry Jeudy Is Dealing With An Injury

The Cleveland Browns closed out mandatory minicamp on Thursday with plenty of positive developments surrounding the quarterback competition and the overall direction of this roster, but the final day brought an unwanted health update on one of the more important offensive weapons on this team. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy sat out of practice after feeling something in his hamstring. The development is worth monitoring closely given the history of hamstring injuries derailing wide receivers throughout their careers.

“Monken said Jerry Jeudy felt something in his hamstring today and didn’t want to go into the break with it, so he sat out today. But Monken said there won’t be veteran days of rest in camp,” Mary Kay Cabot reported.

#Browns Monken said Jerry Jeudy felt something in his hamstring today and didn’t want to go into the break with it, so he sat out today. But Monken said there won’t be veteran days of rest in camp — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 11, 2026

Jeudy is one of the more intriguing offensive pieces on this Browns roster heading into 2026. The 27-year-old wide receiver was selected 15th overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama and spent his first four seasons in Denver before landing in Cleveland. His 2025 season with the Browns was a mixed bag, producing 50 receptions for 602 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games, numbers that represent a significant step back from his 2024 production of 90 receptions for 1,229 yards. Over his six year career he has accumulated 351 receptions for 4,884 yards and 17 touchdowns, showing the kind of talent that justified his first-round selection while never quite reaching the consistent production that everyone expected when he came out of Alabama.

A hamstring concern at this point in the offseason calendar is not panic worthy on its own. Players shut themselves down from offseason work all the time with minor soft tissue concerns because there is no reason to push through something that could become a more serious issue before a single regular season snap has been played. The smart move is exactly what Jeudy did, which is recognize something was not right and pull himself out rather than risk aggravating it going into the long summer break before camp opens.

The concern is that hamstring injuries have a way of lingering and recurring if they are not managed properly, and a receiver whose role in this offense is still being defined heading into a new system under Monken cannot afford to miss significant time in training camp when the depth chart is being established and chemistry with the quarterbacks is being built.

Browns fans should keep a close eye on Jeudy’s status when camp opens.

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One Browns QB Finished Minicamp Strong On Thursday