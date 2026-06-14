Early Jared Verse Impressions Should Excite Browns Fans

The Myles Garrett trade is always going to sting for a portion of Browns fans and that is understandable. Garrett is one of the greatest players in Browns history, and no return package makes losing him feel completely painless. But the early returns on Jared Verse are making it a whole lot easier to move forward, and the people watching him up close this spring are running out of ways to say how impressed they are.

Andrew Siciliano joined Daryl Ruiter and Nick Pedone on 92.3 The Fan to break down what he has seen from Verse since the trade, and his assessment was very encouraging.

“So far, Jared Verse has checked every box. He is all for the attention, the leadership and the smoke. He is embracing the role,” Siciliano said.

"So far, (Jared Verse) has checked every box…he is all for the attention, the leadership and the smoke. He is embracing the role." ➡️ @AndrewSiciliano w/ @RuiterWrongFAN and @NickPedone12 on the #Browns post Myles Garrett trade pic.twitter.com/5miGVjeV7L — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 14, 2026

For a player stepping into the enormous shadow cast by a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, the ability to embrace it rather than shrink from that pressure is the first and most important test. Verse is apparently passing it without hesitation.

The leadership element is significant. Verse is arriving as the centerpiece of the most talked about trade the Browns have made in years. The locker room will be watching how he carries himself from day one, and by all accounts he has walked in with the presence and the work ethic that commands respect from veterans and young players alike. Leadership at the defensive end position in this league is not just about what you do on the field. It is about the standard you set every single day when the cameras are not rolling.

Verse is not just going through the motions of being a new addition to a roster. He is bringing an edge, a competitive fire that the Browns desperately need on that defensive front after the seismic shift that came with trading Garrett to Los Angeles.

The Browns gave up a generational talent and received a young pass rusher with a first-round pedigree and a chip on his shoulder the size of Lake Erie. If the spring is any indication of what is coming, Browns fans may be feeling very good about that exchange sooner than anyone expected.

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