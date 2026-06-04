© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Thursday, June 4, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jarvis Landry Makes Bold Promise To Browns Fans

Jarvis Landry Makes Bold Promise To Browns Fans

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

Jarvis Landry Makes Bold Promise To Browns Fans
(Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for SheaMoisture)

 

Jarvis Landry has never been short on confidence when it comes to the Cleveland Browns, and he just raised the stakes in a major way. The former Pro Bowl wide receiver and beloved Cleveland legend appeared on Chef Zae’s show and delivered a promise about the 2026 Browns that is going to get the entire fan base talking.

Landry did not hold back.

“If they win 10 games, I will buy you the sickest RV for the Muni lot.  Tailgate Central,” Landry said.

Ten wins means you are a legitimate playoff contender. It means your quarterback is playing well, your offensive line is holding up, and your defense is doing its job week after week.

The Browns finished 2025 with five wins, which was enough to generate real optimism about the direction of the franchise heading into this offseason. Cleveland then went out and added Jared Verse, addressed the offensive line, and gave the offense more weapons. The foundation for a jump to ten wins is absolutely there if the pieces come together the way the front office designed them to.

Landry spent four seasons in Cleveland and became one of the most beloved figures in Browns history. He is not someone who says things for attention. He is someone who genuinely cares about this team and this city.

Ten wins.  Now it is up to this team to go out and get it done.

NEXT:  Mark Schlereth Declares His Winner In Myles Garrett Trade
Jimmy Swartz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation