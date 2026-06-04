Jarvis Landry Makes Bold Promise To Browns Fans

Jarvis Landry has never been short on confidence when it comes to the Cleveland Browns, and he just raised the stakes in a major way. The former Pro Bowl wide receiver and beloved Cleveland legend appeared on Chef Zae’s show and delivered a promise about the 2026 Browns that is going to get the entire fan base talking.

Landry did not hold back.

“If they win 10 games, I will buy you the sickest RV for the Muni lot. Tailgate Central,” Landry said.

Browns are winning 10 games this year don’t @ me #dawgpound pic.twitter.com/BDiHZQ9Grv — Chef Zae (@ChefZae23) June 4, 2026

Ten wins means you are a legitimate playoff contender. It means your quarterback is playing well, your offensive line is holding up, and your defense is doing its job week after week.

The Browns finished 2025 with five wins, which was enough to generate real optimism about the direction of the franchise heading into this offseason. Cleveland then went out and added Jared Verse, addressed the offensive line, and gave the offense more weapons. The foundation for a jump to ten wins is absolutely there if the pieces come together the way the front office designed them to.

Landry spent four seasons in Cleveland and became one of the most beloved figures in Browns history. He is not someone who says things for attention. He is someone who genuinely cares about this team and this city.

Ten wins. Now it is up to this team to go out and get it done.

NEXT:

Mark Schlereth Declares His Winner In Myles Garrett Trade