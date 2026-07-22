Shedeur Sanders Reveals An Unusual Way He Prepared This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition has generated plenty of speculation about mechanics, arm talent and scheme fit, but Shedeur Sanders offered a different window into his preparation process during a recent conversation. Rather than focusing solely on physical reps or film study, Sanders described an offseason built around understanding his own emotional patterns, a process he credited with helping him process a difficult rookie year and reset heading into training camp. His comments, tied to the release of his new track “Turn Back,” offered real insight into how he has approached this critical stretch.

“What I’ll say is I studied my feelings this whole offseason, so I know what makes me feel good and what doesn’t make me feel good. I’m so serious. I study how I feel. If you just pay attention to how you feel every day, then you could understand what bleeds in your life. The offseason is just to prepare yourself mentally to go through whatever you’re going to go through during the season. All of it is just prep. It’s just forward thinking. That’s all I’ve been doing. I understand how real life translates to the game, and that’s why I simplified everything to go out there and execute. It was just a tough year last year. When I look back, at least I made it through there. At least I made some crazy plays out there. I got it in me. All I gotta do now is show everybody else,” Sanders said.

Rookie seasons carry their own unique pressures, and Sanders faced an especially amplified version given the attention that followed him from college into the professional ranks. His comments suggest that navigating those pressures required more than simply improving mechanically as a passer, pushing him toward a deeper understanding of his own mental and emotional patterns as a foundation for handling whatever comes during a demanding NFL season.

By identifying what genuinely benefits his mindset versus what does not, Sanders appears to be building a more sustainable approach to handling both the highs and lows that come with competing for a starting job at this level. That kind of self awareness could prove valuable as he heads into a training camp battle against Deshaun Watson that will carry significant scrutiny throughout every practice.

As camp intensifies and the pressure surrounding this quarterback competition only grows, Sanders’ comments offer a glimpse into the mental framework driving his preparation. Whether that internal work translates into the improvement he is chasing on the field will become clearer in the coming weeks, but his willingness to address the process so openly adds another layer to one of the most closely watched storylines of Cleveland’s season.

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