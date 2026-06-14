Jarvis Landry Names The Best Browns Team That He Played On

There was a ton of excitement when Jarvis Landry joined the Cleveland Browns in 2018. He was one of the best young possession receivers in football and gave this city four solid years before joining the New Orleans Saints in 2022 where he finished his NFL career.

That era between 2018-2021 generated a buzz that few other Browns teams have in the team’s history. With Baker Mayfield at quarterback and LSU brethren Odell Beckham Jr. lining up across from Landry, there was legitimate hope for the first time in years that the Browns had the early makings of a potential Super Bowl contender.

During a recent appearance on Colin Cowherd’s podcast, Landry discussed which year he believes the Browns had the best team. He believes the 2019 team was the best squad he was a part of

“I think the best team that we played on was 2019. I think at that point in time, it really became strictly about football. For some reason, during COVID it was home and football. Home and football. There were no other distractions. We just had a lot of guys play well at the right time,” said Landry.

Just to clarify, Landry said it was the 2019 team that was the best, but with all the details he included (the playoff run, Beckham’s ACL injury), he definitely meant the 2020 season. That was when the Browns finally won a playoff game and walloped the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh after a stellar 11-5 regular season.

Landry had five catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Steelers, and at the time it looked like the Browns had broken through and finally found the foundational young pieces to get them to the promised land. It’s unfortunate that that was the peak of that era and that remains the only playoff win the team has had since 1994.

Landry has done well in the podcast space and has consistently spoke positively about his time with the Browns and the city of Cleveland itself. It’s always great to hear from him, but it’s still a shame he and his teammates didn’t rack up a few more playoff wins during those COVID years.

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