Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Gives 1 Word Response To Browns’ Defensive Mindset

The Cleveland Browns had one of the better defenses in the league last season, and analysts are already proclaiming the unit will remain among the top 10 groups again this season, too.

It should come as no surprise as the Browns return a majority of their starters from last season and have worked through injuries that limited several of their key athletes in 2023.

With so much experience returning on the defensive side, it’s little wonder why Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah agrees with the assessments that Cleveland will rank among the top of the league.

When NFL analyst Sara Walsh asked Owusu-Koramoah what opponents would think of when they line up against the Cleveland defense in 2024, the linebacker had a one-word response for what he expects the Browns defense will be known for this season.

“Attack,” Owusu-Koramoah said in response (via Walsh’s video on Twitter).

Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with the family friendly censor for tv when I asked him what his Cleveland defense is going to do this season. #browns #nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/q6IV8LOM2W — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) August 7, 2024

Owusu-Koramoah said that the entire defense is predicated on that philosophy and mentality, and the Browns are using that to their advantage this season.

The linebacker explained his position is the “nerve center” of the defensive squad as the unit relies on these athletes to communicate with both the front line and defensive backfield on a given play.

He went on to censor his explicit thoughts, saying that the defensive line was known for wreaking havoc, and the linebackers clean up after them.

Owusu-Koramoah is in his fourth season with the Browns, and the standout earned his first Pro Bowl berth last season.

