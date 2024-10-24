Jerry Jeudy Gets Honest About His Frustration During Loss To Bengals

The Cleveland Browns’ season has been fairly disappointing.

Deshaun Watson never got into a rhythm, the offensive line struggled with injuries and subpar play, their stellar defense has underperformed, and pretty much everything that could’ve gone wrong has gone wrong so far.

Frustration is piling up in Berea, and the players aren’t the exception to the rule.

We could see that when WR Jerry Jeudy slammed his helmet onto the bench during the Browns’ loss to the Bengals.

Jeudy drew plenty of backlash for his attitude.

When asked about that, the former Denver Broncos wideout admitted that he often allows his emotions to get the best of him (via Mary Kay Cabot).

#Browns Jerry Jeudy on being frustrated during the loss to the #Bengals, including tossing his helmet: pic.twitter.com/CbpZgazI7j — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 24, 2024

He wants to use that emotion and passion on the field, but it’s not easy at times.

Notably, Jeudy was supposed to be the Browns’ primary pass-catcher now that Amari Cooper is gone.

The Browns traded for Jeudy, hoping to bring out the best of his talent as a former first-round pick.

Some of his lack of production has to be credited to subpar quarterback play, but once again, he hasn’t done much with the chances he’s been given, either.

Now, with Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson set to lead the offense for the remainder of the season, he will look to keep his emotions in check and prove that he could be the WR1 the team needs him to be.

