Jerry Jeudy Gets Honest About His Success Amid QB Carousel

Once again, the Cleveland Browns couldn’t find consistent quarterback play in the 2024 season.

They didn’t even have the same quarterback start all the games for them, which is something that hasn’t happened since Baker Mayfield did so in 2019 and 2020.

Deshaun Watson (7), Jameis Winston (7), Dorian Thompson-Robinson (2), and Bailey Zappe (1) all started games for Kevin Stefanski’s team last season.

Even so, Jerry Jeudy managed to have a great first year with the organization.

When asked about that and how he approached his preparation to stay productive regardless of the quarterback situation, the former Denver Broncos first-round pick claimed that he was just being true to himself and staying ready to be at his best every Sunday.

Jerry Jeudy silenced all his haters this season and talked about being flexible despite inconsistent quarterback play from the Cleveland Browns pic.twitter.com/2ow06d4wRP — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) February 2, 2025

He got off to a slow start to the season, but to be fair, so did the entire offense.

Deshaun Watson often ran into collapsed pockets and the opposition’s pass-rush.

He missed his targets by several feet at times, and he never found any sort of rhythm.

Despite that, Jeudy finished the season with 90 catches for 1,229 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

His chemistry with Jameis Winston was evident from the start, and he proved what he could do with a quarterback who could sling the football down the field.

Jeudy will most likely enter next season as the team’s WR1, and as such, he’ll be under a lot of pressure to build from that momentum.

NEXT:

Insider Details What Browns Are Looking For With Next QB