Jerry Jeudy Has A Message For Fans That Booed Him

The Cleveland Browns looked to make the most of a talented player who was not living up to his potential.

Jerry Jeudy became another salary-cap casualty for the Denver Broncos, but his play didn’t necessarily justify a big-time extension even if the money had been there.

The Browns swooped in and acquired him at a bargain before giving him a risky contract.

He didn’t necessarily look the part early in the season, but he’s turned the corner since Jameis Winston took over.

Notably, he reached his peak in a game against his former team.

That’s why, following the loss to the Broncos, he made sure to take a not-so-subtle jab at the Broncos fans who booed him (via Camryn Justice):

#Browns Jerry Jeudy on if he heard Broncos fans booing him throughout the game: "I heard it. There was a lot of boos, huh?…A lot of catches, too." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 3, 2024

Jeudy finished the game with nine receptions on 13 targets for a career-high 235 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown.

Unfortunately, that didn’t translate into a win.

Jeudy also admitted that he would’ve chosen the win instead of that kind of production, but deep inside, he may have enjoyed putting up such a big show against his former team.

His tenure with the Broncos didn’t end well, and he claimed that he hadn’t been used properly and that his struggles were also related to subpar quarterback and offensive line play.

All in all, he’s shown glimpses of being a legitimate WR1 in Cleveland, at least with a competent quarterback leading the way.

Hopefully, he’ll be able to build on this strong momentum and finally live up to all his talent.

