Browns Coach Reveals Why He’s Impressed With Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns will use as much input as they have access to in trying to figure out their starting quarterback for this season. They have chosen to take as much time as necessary, pushing a final decision into at least the early stages of training camp.

Head coach Todd Monken will have the final say, but he will surely discuss it with his top offensive assistants. That includes first-time coordinator Travis Switzer and quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian.

Bajakian recently praised Deshaun Watson for the play processing he has demonstrated during minicamps and OTAs. Now, the assistant is also saying what he likes about Sanders’ development.

The Browns coach recently revealed why he’s impressed with Sanders, citing his field vision and work ethic.

“Shedeur has really good vision of the field. His vision, his work ethic, has been good to see,” Bajakian said.

That quote is not as effusive or as detailed as Bajakian was when talking about Watson, but Sanders has shown enough improvement to extend the competition into late July. Monken initially said he was hoping to have a starter in place to open training camp, but he has left the door open for Sanders to seize the job that he finished last season with.

As a rookie, Sanders often held on to the ball too long, or made incorrect reads, which resulted in 21 sacks and nine interceptions in his seven starts. Those are the kinds of mistakes that Monken won’t tolerate in his revamped offense, so the second-year pro needed to tighten up those areas.

In doing so, the 24-year-old may have ensured his NFL career will continue, either with the Browns or someone else. Trade rumors involving Sanders have become prominent lately, with other teams reportedly contacting the Browns, as opposed to Cleveland shopping him on the market.

Even if Sanders were to lose the starting job to Watson, based on the veteran’s lengthy injury history and poor play when he was last on the field in October 2024, the Browns likely will need a serviceable backup QB at some point. Whether they decide that it should be Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, or someone else remains to be seen.

Until then, Sanders will keep working on his craft and look to get better every day.

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