Jerry Jeudy Reveals Why He’s Excelled With Jameis Winston

The quarterback position is something that the Cleveland Browns will want to address heading into the NFL offseason, as the team can no longer count on Deshaun Watson, who is rehabbing from season-ending surgery on a torn Achilles tendon, and some stability is needed under center.

Even though the Browns are struggling and haven’t been able to win more than three games up to this point in the 2024 NFL season, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston has made quite an impression since taking over for the injured Watson.

There’s no telling whether Winston is in the Browns’ long-term plans, as they’ll have an opportunity to re-sign him to a deal in the offseason, but star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is a fan of his new quarterback.

Jeudy is having one of the best seasons of his career in the NFL and has struck up some chemistry with Winston, which has seemingly unlocked his potential to be a game-changer at the wide receiver position.

The 25-year-old recently opened up about his thoughts on Winston and made it clear, via Fred Greetham of 247 Sports, that he likes what he sees from the veteran quarterback.

“Just the communication that we have with each other,” Jeudy said. “I feel like Jameis does a great job. He got a great feeling. He do a great job of looking downfield when the pressure is on, and I just feel like giving people opportunities.”

The smart move for the Browns would be to figure out how to part ways with Watson and re-sign Winston to a deal for the next couple of seasons and see where that goes.

It remains to be seen if that happens, but getting an endorsement from Jeudy will help Winston’s case moving forward if he wants to stay in Cleveland beyond this season.

