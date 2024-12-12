Browns Nation

Thursday, December 12, 2024
Bill Belichick Hires Former Browns Coach As His First Hire At UNC

CLEVELAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Members of the groundcrew remove the tarps before the Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opening game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Septmber 9, 2007 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

 

Earlier this week, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shocked the football world by accepting the job of becoming Mack Brown’s successor on the college level at the University of North Carolina.

Everyone expected Belichick to be one of the hot commodities during the upcoming NFL offseason for jobs that will be available, as the consensus seemed to be that he wanted to continue his career in the league to pass Don Shula for the most wins in league history.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case, as Belichick didn’t waste much time accepting this job well before the NFL offseason began, which is surprising, to say the least.

With Belichick now committed to making North Carolina one of the best football programs in the country and a pipeline to the NFL, the legendary head coach has started filling out his coaching staff and has brought on former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens as his first hire, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although Kitchens wasn’t all that successful during his time in Cleveland, he’s clearly made an impression on Belichick in order to be his choice for the first member of his new coaching staff in North Carolina.

It’ll be interesting to see how things pan out for Belichick, Kitchens, and whomever else gets brought on to the coaching staff of the Tar Heels, as that school will now be put under the microscope after this hire by the program.

