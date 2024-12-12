Bill Belichick Hires Former Browns Coach As His First Hire At UNC

Earlier this week, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shocked the football world by accepting the job of becoming Mack Brown’s successor on the college level at the University of North Carolina.

Everyone expected Belichick to be one of the hot commodities during the upcoming NFL offseason for jobs that will be available, as the consensus seemed to be that he wanted to continue his career in the league to pass Don Shula for the most wins in league history.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case, as Belichick didn’t waste much time accepting this job well before the NFL offseason began, which is surprising, to say the least.

With Belichick now committed to making North Carolina one of the best football programs in the country and a pipeline to the NFL, the legendary head coach has started filling out his coaching staff and has brought on former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens as his first hire, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Former #Browns coach Freddie Kitchens, who is already on the staff at UNC, will be Belichick's first hire, he announced. https://t.co/VDhFpvKOyk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2024

Although Kitchens wasn’t all that successful during his time in Cleveland, he’s clearly made an impression on Belichick in order to be his choice for the first member of his new coaching staff in North Carolina.

It’ll be interesting to see how things pan out for Belichick, Kitchens, and whomever else gets brought on to the coaching staff of the Tar Heels, as that school will now be put under the microscope after this hire by the program.

